Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading 0.9% Higher

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €11.50 ($13.07) and last traded at €11.50 ($13.07). 345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.40 ($12.95).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.12 ($11.50).

Get Metro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.49 and its 200 day moving average is €11.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.