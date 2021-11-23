MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 415,074 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 155.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 805,428 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 41.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,692 shares during the period. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.