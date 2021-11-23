MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,297 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.07 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

