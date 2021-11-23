MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 29,620 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $282.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

