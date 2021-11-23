MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $568,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $306.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.53.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

