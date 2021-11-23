Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Up 9.9%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 14,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 297,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several analysts have commented on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $884.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mesoblast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

