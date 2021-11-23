Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.62. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MBIN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. 33,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,380. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42.

Merchants Bancorp’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 104,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

