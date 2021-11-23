MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,386,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $11.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,303.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,614.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,592.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,262.38 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.94 and a beta of 1.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

