MenaPay (MPAY) Price Tops $0.0078

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $2,142.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

