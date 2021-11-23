Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
MDEVF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Melco International Development has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.
Melco International Development Company Profile
