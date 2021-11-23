Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MDEVF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Melco International Development has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

