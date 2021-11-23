Megacoin (MEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $228,251.90 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.35 or 0.00371415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,745,595 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

