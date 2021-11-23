Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.65-5.75 EPS.

Shares of MDT opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.