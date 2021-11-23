MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 415 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,291,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.60.

NYSE:MTD traded down $21.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,502.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,554. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,473.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,438.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,896 shares of company stock worth $24,532,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

