MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 4,310 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,641,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,142. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

