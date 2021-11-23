MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,886 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,674,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 252,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844,918. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

