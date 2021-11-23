McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $1,878,323.92 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MCK traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $225.02. 14,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,888. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.09 and a one year high of $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

