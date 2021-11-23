MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.
MaxLinear stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.
In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $647,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
