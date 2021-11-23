MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $647,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.