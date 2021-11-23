MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Buys £222,400 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) insider Richard Douglas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,112 ($14.53) per share, with a total value of £222,400 ($290,567.02).

Shares of LON:MXCT opened at GBX 809.50 ($10.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £815.68 million and a P/E ratio of -58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of GBX 380 ($4.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,235 ($16.14). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 936.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 954.10.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.