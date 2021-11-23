Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,009 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $44.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

