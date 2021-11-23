Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.53. Match Group has a 52 week low of $129.68 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.