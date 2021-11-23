Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Masimo worth $22,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,389 shares of company stock worth $39,598,928 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $298.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.