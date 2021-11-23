Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Shares of MRVL opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,451,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,093,000 after acquiring an additional 571,978 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 183,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 462,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

