Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,066 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.