Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $851,000 Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,525 shares of company stock worth $8,621,959. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

