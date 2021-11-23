Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 107,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690,826 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,960 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,191 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

