Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 12,137 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,250. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

PATK stock opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.95%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

