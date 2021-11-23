Marshall Wace LLP Sells 7,034 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

