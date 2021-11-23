Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $25,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 1,419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.22.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $171.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.