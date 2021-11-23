Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 487.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after buying an additional 177,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

TITN opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.51. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

