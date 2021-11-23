Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 60.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock opened at $167.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.65. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

