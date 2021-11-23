Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 16.5% in October

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 642,800 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 770,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Shares of MANU traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. 39,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,376. The company has a market cap of $698.35 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.74. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.