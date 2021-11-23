Man Group plc Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6,623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,143. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOOT opened at $130.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.45. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.