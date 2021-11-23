Man Group plc Sells 31,751 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Man Group plc reduced its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 72.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,751 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 33.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 32.8% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

TSC stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $990.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.20. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

