Man Group plc Invests $239,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHH opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 336.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

