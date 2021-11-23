Man Group plc Has $261,000 Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Teradata were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,553,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 450,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Teradata by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Bank of America cut their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

