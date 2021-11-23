Man Group plc Has $254,000 Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 246,200 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

