Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avaya were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avaya by 65.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Avaya by 702.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 16.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avaya by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on AVYA. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.67 and a beta of 1.49. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

