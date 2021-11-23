Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 6,317 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $87,991,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $897,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.60. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIBS. Barclays lifted their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

