Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

MMP stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

