MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $18.07

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $17.21. MAG Silver shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 29,772 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 225.90 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.