Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $33.77 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $82,692. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $708,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 33.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 498,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 124,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $3,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

