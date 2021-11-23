Mac S. Pinkerton Sells 540 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $49,420,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

