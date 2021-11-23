Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in October

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.31.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
