Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in October

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

