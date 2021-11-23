Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LUNA opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -901.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.