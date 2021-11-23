Lpwm LLC Buys 135 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.54. 626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,019. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $211.29 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

