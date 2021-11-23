LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth $3,787,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth $3,585,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

