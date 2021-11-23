LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in CONX by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in CONX by 300.0% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

CONX stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

