LPL Financial LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,353 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 33.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period.

ZIXI stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $481.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

