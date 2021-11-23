LPL Financial LLC Invests $116,000 in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 83.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

