LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VS opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Versus Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.21. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 860.03% and a negative return on equity of 211.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Versus Systems Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versus Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

